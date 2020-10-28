KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board will start streaming its board meetings live next month.

Starting on Nov. 18, the meetings will be streamed lived to the public, recorded and published online.

"Livestreaming the Police Services Board meetings and making past meeting recordings available online will enhance public access to the work of the Police Services Board and supports the board’s commitment to transparency and accountability to the community," stated Police Services Board Chair Karen Redman in a news release.

The police board last met on Monday afternoon to discuss the WRPS request for another $8 million in next year's budget.

That represents a five per cent increase over last year's budget.

There are no staff changes included in the change, but police cited escalating costs as a reason for needing more money. Those include contractual salary increases, along with facility and fleet maintenance.

The proposed increase would work out to about $23 more in taxes for the average regional household.