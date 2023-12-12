Waterloo Regional Police Service need help identifying a man

Investigators from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are asking the public to help identify a man connected to an assault that took place in Waterloo.

The Sunday morning assault happened near Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North.

A 57-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the assault, including cuts to his head and neck.

The WRPS has released images of the man they wish to identify and speak with in connection to the assault.

Members of the public with any information or who recognize the individual in the image are encouraged to come forward.