WATERLOO -- Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a 20-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service with assault.

The SIU confirmed Sunday afternoon that Sgt. Paul Tranter has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, following an on-duty incident on March 5.

They sayinvestigation revealed a 44-year-old man was arrested in the area of King Street East in Kitchener and was taken to the WRPS Central Division detention unit.

It was here that he reportedly became involved in an interaction with an officer in the booking hall.

The man was then taken hospital with serious injuries.

Tranter is expected to appear in a Kitchener court on July 8.

Waterloo regional police say he has been suspended with pay.