WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 43-year-old woman.

In a Sunday tweet, they say Lean Lim was last seen on Saturday at Farview Park Mall in Kitchener.

She is described as 5’2, 100 lbs, with long black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing blue shorts and a tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.