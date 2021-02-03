KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're at the scene of a serious collision at Victoria Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.

It appears there were two vehicles involved in the crash and they both suffered significant damage.

It's unclear how many people were in the vehicle and the extent of any injuries.

They said the intersection will be closed for "an extended period of time."

More information will be released when it becomes available.