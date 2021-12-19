Waterloo regional police report three overdose deaths on Saturday

WATERLOO -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service reported three deaths from suspected opioid overdoses on Saturday evening.

Officials told CTV News a 50-year-old man was found dead in Kitchener, a 19-year-old woman was located at a residence and transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased and a 21-year-old woman was located at a residence in Kitchener.

No further details were given and police haven't specified what substances were used.

Police are asking anyone using opioids to visit the Consumption & Treatment Services (CTS) at 150 Duke Street West in Kitchener, or stay with someone you trust when using opioids. CTS is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and more information can be found on the CTS website.

Police also remind users to keep naloxone on hand and know how to use it if needed.