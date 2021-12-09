Waterloo regional police received 49 reports of porch parcel thefts in past month
Waterloo regional police warn residents amid recent reports of stolen parcels. (AP / Robert Bumsted)
WATERLOO -
With the holiday season in full swing and online shoppers ordering the perfect Christmas gift, police say dozens of parcels vanished from front porches in the past month.
Waterloo regional police received 49 reports of parcel thefts since November 8.
To help prevent door-front thefts, police listed the following tips for residents to follow:
- Track your package online
- Be available for delivery
- Require a signature
- Install a security camera on your porch
- Choose in-store pick-up