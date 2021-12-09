Waterloo regional police received 49 reports of porch parcel thefts in past month

WATERLOO -

With the holiday season in full swing and online shoppers ordering the perfect Christmas gift, police say dozens of parcels vanished from front porches in the past month.

Waterloo regional police received 49 reports of parcel thefts since November 8.

To help prevent door-front thefts, police listed the following tips for residents to follow:

Track your package online

Be available for delivery

Require a signature

Install a security camera on your porch

Choose in-store pick-up