Waterloo regional police participate in Crime Prevention Week

Waterloo -

In an effort to promote and strengthen public safety, the Waterloo Regional Police Service will be participating in Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week which runs from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

“Our goal during Crime Prevention Week is to educate the community on crime trends that are affecting our region,” WRPS said in a news release.

Crime Prevention Week is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and all police services across Ontario.

The service plans to share fraud awareness videos and cyber safety tips to keep residents educated while actively protecting the community.

“We all have a part to play in crime prevention and it’s important for people to contact us when they see or suspect crime in their neighbourhoods,” said Bryan Larkin, Chief of Police. “Being informed of crime trends allows us to proactively patrol neighbourhoods in efforts to reduce crime and keep communities safe.”

Crime prevention tips and additional safety information can be found on the Waterloo Regional Police Service website.

The WRPS social media campaign will be featured on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.