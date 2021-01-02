KITCHENER -- An officer for the Waterloo Regional Police Service has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Saturday news release from WRPS, the officer is currently assigned to the central division in Kitchener and was last at the location on Monday.

Police say the officer is currently self-isolating and following health guidelines, while the area that they worked in has been cleaned and sanitized.

It has been determined that no high-risk contact was made with any member of the public, according to officials.