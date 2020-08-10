WATERLOO -- An officer for the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been charged with assault after being arrested for off-duty incidents.

Police say the two-year patrol constable in the North Division was arrested on Sunday for reported incidents that happened between January and October of last year.

One incident occurred in Kitchener while the other was in Hamilton, according to officials.

Waterloo regional police say the charges come as a result of an investigation by the Hamilton Police Service.

The officer is has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton court on Oct. 16.

Police say they will not be releasing further details so as to protect the identity of the victim.