Waterloo Regional Police no longer looking for missing 85-year-old man
Waterloo regional police were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 85-year-old man from Cambridge.
Police tweeted around 1:30 p.m. Friday that they are no longer looking for the man, as he was located.
What to know about getting the flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
RCMP release surveillance video of migrant family that died at Canada/U.S. border
RCMP has released a surveillance video of a migrant family from India who were found dead near Emerson, Man. in January, as they attempt to track the family’s movements in the week leading up to their death.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
When former Ontario Provincial Police chief Supt. Carson Pardy arrived in Ottawa with a team of police experts on a cold evening in February, he expected a warmer welcome from Ottawa police.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
London
Crown seeks 4-5 year prison sentence for Cameron Doig
A judge heard varying views of Cameron Doig in a Goderich courtroom today, as the Crown and Defence submitted their sentencing submissions on his sexual assault conviction
Area funeral director has beat deadly cancer four times
When it comes to our own personal health, it is perhaps the most devastating news one could hear, "You have cancer."
Inquest into death of inmate at EMDC this November
The coroner has announced an inquest into the death of an inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre
Windsor
$1-million damage after house fire in Lakeshore
Damage is estimated at $1 million after a house fire in Lakeshore.
$3,000 in items stolen from Wallaceburg Secondary School: police
Chatham-Kent police say a break-in at a school in Wallaceburg resulted in the theft of $3,000 worth of items.
Need a book? Look for this bike
Essex County Library is hitting the road next spring with "MIKe the Bike", a Wi-Fi enabled three wheeled bicycle.
Barrie
South Simcoe police chief offers 'heartfelt thank you' for community's support
South Simcoe Police acting chief John Van Dyke offered a "heartfelt thank you" to those who supported the service through "these unimaginably difficult days" following the deaths of two constables.
Simcoe Muskoka health unit shifts COVID-19 risk level from moderate to high
The risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 in Simcoe County and Muskoka has shifted from moderate to high, says the region's health unit.
Early winter storm causes residents in cottage country to be without power
More than 600 homes and businesses remain without power Friday as both Lakeland Power and Hydro One work to restore electricity in the Muskoka region.
Northern Ontario
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new team bus with testimonials from former players
The Sudbury Wolves unveiled the team's new travel bus Friday as the wolf pack heads to Kitchener.
Ottawa
RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been hired as the new Chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
Toronto
BREAKING | Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died.
'Is this me?': Ontario woman gets new health card with photo of unknown man
Danja Papajani had been expecting to receive her new health card since she applied for renewal at the end of August, as she needed it to renew her passport. But relief suddenly turned to confusion as soon as she opened the mail which finally arrived on Monday. Her new health card didn't have her photo. It had an unknown man's photo.
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
Montreal
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Lab technician union warns of deteriorating patient care in hospitals if Quebec doesn't act
The union representing Quebec's laboratory technicians says the quality of services in hospital labs will continue to affect patient care if the government doesn't act quickly to stop it.
Atlantic
Tories call for resignations after release of audio by Nova Scotia shooting inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government didn't interfere with a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, following a Conservative party call for the resignation of former public safety minister Bill Blair and the RCMP's commissioner.
-
'My heart is ready to explode': Cape Breton community rallies to help senior without power
A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
Winnipeg
RCMP release surveillance video of migrant family that died at Canada/U.S. border
RCMP has released a surveillance video of a migrant family from India who were found dead near Emerson, Man. in January, as they attempt to track the family’s movements in the week leading up to their death.
-
How the Canadian government is celebrating Manitoba's Tackaberry skate
The Government of Canada has recognized the historic significance of a Manitoban contribution to the sport of hockey.
-
The Pas RCMP searching for missing woman
RCMP in The Pas are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Calgary
BREAKING | Alberta man who killed mother found not criminally responsible
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen. On Friday, a judge in his murder trial found him not criminally responsible for the incident.
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
Airdrie's plan to euthanize problematic beavers draws pushback
City of Airdrie officials have adopted a plan to trap and destroy the semiaquatic rodents.
Edmonton
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
2 more guilty in the kidnapping, death of woman found handcuffed near Hinton
Four people are now guilty in the 2019 murder of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.
-
No new youth addiction centre as requested by AHS, says Alta. government, despite rise in teen drug poisoning
Despite Alberta's child and youth advocate being concerned more children are dying from drug use, the province shut down a request from its health authority to build a new youth-centric treatment centre earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
'We're a boring soccer family': Shocked Surrey, B.C., residents find home riddled with bullets
Shawn Crawford remains shaken to his core days after his family was woken up to gunfire directed at their Surrey, B.C., home in the middle of the night.
-
Fatal shooting under investigation in Langley
Homicide investigators were called to Langley late Thursday night after a fatal shooting.
-
Bear spray suspects barricade themselves in Vancouver grocery store: police
Two men have been arrested after barricading themselves inside a downtown Vancouver grocery store following an alleged bear spray attack Friday morning.