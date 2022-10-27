Waterloo regional police name new chief

Mark Crowell has been announced as the new Chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Submitted/WRPS) Mark Crowell has been announced as the new Chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Submitted/WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

  • LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office

    London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.

    (Source: CTV News file photo)

  • Body found in Lake Erie

    OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver