Waterloo regional police name new chief

Waterloo regional police are drawing from within their own ranks for the new chief of police.

Deputy Chief Mark Crowell was announced as the new chief of police at Thursday’s police board meeting.

Police board chair Karen Redman said the appointment comes after an extensive search.

“Chief designate Crowell has proven himself to be a progressive, innovative and inspirational leader, whose compassion and commitment for not only WRPS, but the Waterloo Region community, makes him the ideal solution-focused leader required to usher in a modern vision of community safety,” Redman said in a media release.

According to the service’s website, Crowell has been a member of Waterloo regional police since 2001.

He most recently served as deputy chief – administration and member services.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been selected by the Board to serve as Chief of Police for WRPS,” Crowell said in the release. “As your Chief of Police, I look forward to working with the Board and our members to continue to provide the most effective and innovative service to Waterloo region residents while pursuing a diverse and inclusive workplace, and further advancing safety by working with our community partners to create equitable outcomes for all residents of Waterloo Region.”

Previous chief Bryan Larkin announced he was retiring from the service in April to take a high-ranking position with the RCMP.