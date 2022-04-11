Waterloo regional police looking for missing teen
Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
Logan Wilson is described as 5-foot-10 with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he also frequents Uptown Waterloo and Cambridge.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people 'carpeted through the streets.'
Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
Ontario couple who travelled without insurance disappointed to be denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE | 5 rescued, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Mental health funding to provinces, territories through new transfer absent from budget
Notably absent from the federal government's budget released last week was mention of a firm timeline to unleash funds through the forthcoming mental health transfer to provinces and territories.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
Windsor
-
A homeless Windsor man's unexpected generosity leads to large gift
The unexpected generosity of a homeless Windsor man has led to a life-changing gift.
-
Three suspects sought in connection with east Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for three suspects following a shooting in Forest Glade and are hoping the public can help to identify them.
-
'It’s a win-win for everyone': Ontario colleges to offer three-year degrees
St. Clair College officials are applauding the province for allowing colleges in Ontario to offer new three-year degree programs this fall.
Barrie
-
OPP to provide update on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police announced an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation would be provided on Tuesday, four months to the day after three men took her from a home in Wasaga Beach.
-
Victim of deadly weekend Wasaga Beach crash identified
Police are appealing to witnesses of a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach on Saturday that claimed the life of a 62-year-old resident.
-
Woman wanted in connection with alleged bank frauds in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a woman connected to two fraudulent incidents in Barrie involving banks.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in triple fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport
Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M Power Airport on Monday afternoon.
-
North Bay parents upset about safe consumption site's proposed location
A consideration to put a safe consumption site near two schools and a retirement home on Chippewa Street is outraging parents in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Toronto woman shocked after lost cat euthanized by city services
Toronto resident Mehry Hadi is grieving the loss of her 17-year-old cat Neo who she was shocked to learn was euthanized last week by Toronto Animal Services.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to work
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Teen struck by vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. in Monday afternoon incident
A teenager was struck by a vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. Monday afternoon.
-
Labour shortages put strain on Banff as more tourists arrive
Tourists have begun flocking back to popular destinations like Banff since restrictions started being eased in Alberta and other parts of the world, and a labour shortage plaguing the mountain town is making it difficult to keep up with the influx.
Edmonton
-
'Tear these houses down': Residents get some action on Edmonton's 'problem properties'
Edmonton city councillors want to explore options to hike taxes on "problem properties" and even seize and demolish buildings where taxes have been unpaid.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
A professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 5 rescued, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC party
Three city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.