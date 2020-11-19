KITCHENER -- A 48-year-old man has gone missing and Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help.

Police released an image of Cary Kilgour around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and say he was last seen in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road in Kitchener.

He has been described asbetween 5’8 to six feet tall with a medium build and was wearing a reflective jacket, dark pants, boots, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.