KITCHENER -- An open call for an academic partnership has been issued by Waterloo regional police as they look for help with analysis of race-based data.

In a Wednesday news release, officials say they hope the partnership will lead to a strategy to improve their understanding of systemic racism and discrimination in policing.

“The race-based data collection strategy requires an open, transparent and accountable methodology,” said chief of police Bryan Larkin in the release. “We want to see it applied by experienced academics, in consultation with experienced stakeholders, our community, and members of our Service that will lead to strengthened public safety and quality of life for all residents of Waterloo Region.”

Police say the race-based collection is intended to produce concrete actions and accountability to address systemic racism and discrimination.

Proposals can be submitted to Waterloo Regional Police Service until 4 p.m. on June 18.