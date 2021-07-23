WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police doled out 373 charges during a road safety blitz earlier this month.

During Operation Safe Driver, which ran from July 11 to 17, officers stopped 475 vehicles and laid 373 charges, with most related to speeding.

According to a release, the campaign focused on reducing deaths and injuries from impaired driving, distracted driving, improper seatbelt use, excessive speed and failing to obey intersection controls.

“While the campaign is over, our commitment to road safety is not, and we will continue to target speeding and other dangerous driving behaviours that make our roads less safe for everyone," Mark Hammer, acting staff sergeant of traffic services, said in a release.

The following charges were laid during the operation:

174 speeding charges, including three for stunt driving

Three impaired-related charges

Eight distracted driving charges

Six seatbelt charges

Five dangerous

28 Compulsory Automobile Insurance charges

149 other Highway Traffic Act charges

Officers also conducted 25 commercial motor vehicle inspections and took 10 vehicles out of services.