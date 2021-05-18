WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are participating in Canada Road Safety Week, a seven-day campaign aimed at cracking down on impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.

The national enforcement campaign runs May 18 to 24, targeting driving behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

“By targeting the Fatal Four – which is impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and not wearing a seatbelt – we hope to target motorists who risk the lives of others by dangerous and careless driving behaviours,” Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said in a release. "This will take more than just the efforts of WRPS, but calls on everyone within the Waterloo Region community to do their part."

The theme of this year's campaign is "Not Worth the Risk," which urges all motorists to recognize the jeopardy associated with poor driving decisions.

"No excuse justified unsafe driving behaviour," the release states.

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 18, 2021

During this week, Waterloo regional police officers will undertake several enforcement efforts and road safety initiatives.

Canada Road Safety Week is sponsored by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and Transport Canada.

The initiative is part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, which has a goal of making Canada’s roads the safest in the world by 2025.