

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE – Waterloo Regional Police, the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and Arrive Alive Drive Sober kicked off the launch of the 2019 Holiday RIDE Program.

Police set up a RIDE lane on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge.

They are telling drivers to expect to see them on any road and at any time of day during the holiday season.

According to a Statistics Canada report from last year, drinking and driving rates have gone down sharply, but it's still one of the most frequent crimes. Ontario's rates are one of the lowest.

"We want people to enjoy the holiday season, we want them to make lasting memories, but we want them to do it safely, responsibly," says WRPS Chief of Police Bryan Larkin.

As of November 13, here are the total alcohol and drug impairment charges in the region for this year: