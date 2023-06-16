Waterloo regional police involved in investigation into man accused of selling products for suicide online

Editor's note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Eleven police services across Ontario, including Waterloo regional police, are now involved in the investigation into a Mississauga man accused of selling lethal doses of sodium nitrate to people at risk of suicide.

Peel police arrested Kenneth Law in early May. At the time, investigators charged him with aiding and abetting the suicides of two Mississauga residents and said they were examining nearly 1,200 packages allegedly sent to 40 countries.

As of May 30, products allegedly sold by Law through online storefronts have been linked to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to tracking by CTV News.

On Friday, in the latest update on the case, Peel police said the investigation now spans 11 Ontario police services.

They asked the public to be on alert for packages marked as sodium nitrate, and items including hoods and masks that can be used to self harm.

“We are concerned that members of the community are in possession of these items,” Peel police Const. Sarah Patten said in a video posted to Twitter.

Police also released the names of five of companies the packages may have come from: Academic/ACademic, AmbuCA, ICemac, Escape Mode/escMode, and Imtime Cuisine.

In an email, Peel police said they couldn’t confirm if there is concern some of the packages may have been shipped to Waterloo region, but said the public safety advisory applies to the area.