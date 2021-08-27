Waterloo regional police investigating two separate sexual assaults this week
Waterloo regional police are trying to determine if two separate sexual assaults this week are related.
In a release on Friday, police said they continue to investigate two incidents in the region, one in Baden and the other in Waterloo.
Both assaults involved young women as victims and occurred late at night near parks.
The first assault was reported on Monday after midnight near the playground area of the park on Interlaken Drive in Waterloo.
Police said a woman near the playground was approached from behind by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.
The second incident occurred on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in Baden.
Police said a young woman was walking along Schneller Drive when she observed a male following her.
According to a release, the male approach the woman on a path near Schneller Drive and Stiefelmeyer Crescent and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect in that incident is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5'9, with a thin build and beard. He was wearing dark pants and a dark coloured hooded sweatshirt.
Officials said a dark coloured pick-up truck was seen in the area at the time of the incident and was last seen travelling east on Schneller Drive.
Waterloo regional police are asking anyone with information related to either incident, or video surveillance of either area, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
