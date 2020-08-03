Advertisement
Waterloo Regional Police investigating collision involving cyclist and vehicle
Published Monday, August 3, 2020 2:53PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 3, 2020 2:54PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say one person has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Cambridge on Monday.
According to police, a pickup truck and cyclist collided near a bend in the road.
Officials closed Elgin Street North between Winter and Galt Avenues as they investigated.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if charges are pending.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.