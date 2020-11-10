KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a total of 18 suspicious fires in Waterloo over the past three months.

The Waterloo Fire Department and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are also involved in the investigation. Police say they're investigating the fires separately, but are looking to see if any are related.

These are the fires currently under investigation:

Monday, Sept. 21 around 12:05 a.m.: Dumpster fire at Keats Way and Erbsville Road

Monday, Sept. 21 around 7:40 p.m.: Camp fire in the woods at Northlake Drive and Conservation Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 23 around 8 p.m.: Brush fire at Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road

Tuesday, Sept. 29 around 6:30 p.m.: Small brush fire at Gatestone Boulevard and Barrington Place

Saturday, Oct. 3 around 3 a.m.: Dumpster fire at Erb Street West and Roosevelt Avenue

Saturday, Oct. 10 around 1 a.m.: House fire at Amos Avenue and Vogel Place.

Thursday, Oct. 15 around 1:50 a.m.: Mattress fire at Regina Street and William Street East

Tuesday, Oct. 20 around 9 a.m.: Garage fire at Columbia Street West and Spruce Street

Monday, Oct. 26 around 6:50 a.m.: Detached garage fire at Lester Street and Hickory Street West

Tuesday, Oct. 27 around 2:10 p.m.: Parked tractor-trailer fire in parking lot at Northfield Drive and Conestogo Parkway

Saturday, Oct. 31: Fire in a park at Royal Beech Drive and Erbsville Court

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Pile of leaves on fire at University Avenue West and Seagram Drive

Friday, Nov. 6 around 1:40 a.m.: Garbage bin fire at Columbia Street West

Saturday, Nov. 7 around 6:30 a.m.: Shopping cart on fire on Weber Street North

Sunday, Nov. 8 around 3:50 a.m.: Recycling bin on fire at Albert Street

Monday, Nov. 9 around 12:10 a.m.: Garbage bin on fire at King Street North and Columbia Street East

Monday, Nov. 9 around 12:25 a.m.: Pile of leaves on fire at Hazel Street

Monday, Nov. 9 : Trees on fire at Marsland Drive

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should contact police immediately,

Anyone with information on any of these fires is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.