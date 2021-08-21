Waterloo regional police host backpack picnic for good cause

KITCHENER -

The price for families to enjoy an afternoon of activities and fun was just a new backpack or two.

Waterloo regional police held a backpack picnic and open house at their headquarters Saturday that included a music performance by children’s singer Erik Traplin.

Kids were also able to watch police demonstrations, meet members of the K-9 unit, and enjoy a BBQ lunch.

The event was completely free and apart of police’s annual backpack challenge.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years now where we ask members of the community or organizations to donate backpacks, lunchboxes, school supplies, and anything that will help children as they head back to school so they can feel confident, proud, and head back with a smile on their face,” said Cherri Greeno of WRPS.

All donations from the day will be delivered to families and community organizations throughout Waterloo Region.