KITCHENER
Kitchener

Waterloo regional police hold second public input session for 2024 budget

Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

Leading up to their budget review and approval by regional council, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a meeting Monday to give residents a chance to weigh in.

This marked the second of two virtual public input sessions for the annual police budget.

Delegates had five minutes each to voice their thoughts on law enforcement and community safety.

Topics brought up included the need for more money to hire additional officers and the staffing challenges when competing with other cities for recruits.

“Given that these public input sessions are happening so late in the budget process, I simply cannot fathom how any of this will have a meaningful impact on the budget decision,” said Melissa Bowman.

Council will review the police budget on Nov. 22 before the final approval on Dec. 13.

