Waterloo regional police hold annual backpack challenge

An effort to get students all set for the upcoming school year is underway as the Waterloo Regional Police Service hosts it's sixth annual backpack challenge.

The initiative aims to provide backpacks and supplies to kids in need ahead of September.

“Our goal this year was to raise approximately 5,000 backpacks, and we’re well on our way to actually achieving that goal. Thanks to wonderful partners throughout Waterloo Region and our community,” Waterloo regional police Deputy Chief Jen Davis said.

Officials said the need is particularly high this year.

“We’ve recognized this year a greater need than we ever had before, just with the rising cost of everything. We had people reaching out to us as early as June this year, asking if we were running the program this year and asking for donations and contributions,” Davis said.

“So it’s one way where we feel that we can help to give back to the community and collecting those resources from so many of our wonderful partners.”

Police had some help from the youth outreach group at Radha Krishna Mandir in Cambridge with 325 backpacks donated on Friday.

“At Radha Krishna Mandir, we have an outreach group, which is basically our high school kids from the temple," Prakash Narine, outreach coordinator, at Radha Krishna Mandir said. "They have a group called the outreach group, and from time to time they do different campaigns in the community, and this one here in particular, they partnered with the Waterloo regional police, and we’re doing the backpack challenge with them.

He added: "It was a good experience for us because a lot of people in our community were not aware that the backpack challenge was going on, one. And two, it gives the kids a great opportunity to that relate to them as students as well. So they feel kind of connected to the program because it’s a backpack for students, and they are students themselves."