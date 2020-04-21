KITCHENER -- Traffic officers took several speeding drivers off of regional roads on Monday night over a seven-hour period.

According to police, five drivers lost their vehicles and their licenses for seven days due to exceeding speed limits.

It's part of a growing and concerning trend officials have seen with fewer drivers on the road.

From mid-March to mid-April, the Cambridge OPP reported it had given more than four times the number of stunt driving tickets compared to the same time last year.

The first traffic stop on Monday was at 5:30 p.m., when a driver passed an officer stopped at a red light on Sawmill Road.

Police allege that the 18-year-old behind the wheel accelerated to 123 km/h in the 70 km/h speed zone once the light turned green.

The next speeding infraction happened near Home Watson Boulevard about four hours later, where police said a 24-year-old from failed to stop at a red light.

About 10 minutes later, officers stopped a 22-year-old man from Scarborough on Highway 7/8 near Homer Watson.

At 11 p.m. police say another man was also seen speeding on Homer Watson Boulevard near Blockline Road.

Later still, WRPS says that a food delivery driver nearly hit an unmarked cruiser when he crossed over the center line on Sprages Road.

Officers followed the delivery driver and were able to pull him over near Ayr when he stopped to drop off the food.