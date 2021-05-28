Advertisement
Waterloo regional police arrest 16 people, seize roughly $190K in illegal drugs
Published Friday, May 28, 2021 12:18PM EDT

KITCHENER -- Around $190,000 worth of drugs have been seized and 16 people have been arrested in connection to a trafficking investigation by Waterloo regional police.
The investigation into an organized group in Waterloo Region was first started six months ago and is ongoing.
On May 20, regional police conducted 15 search warrants across the area and say they seized the following items:
- 1,706 grams of suspected cocaine
- 78 grams of suspected fentanyl
- Two grams of suspected meth
- 64 suspected Oxycodone pills
- 132 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana
- Six grams of suspected heroin
- 149 grams of suspected cutting agent
- Suspected THC oil and indicia of trafficking THC pens
- One loaded prohibited handgun with ammunition
- Replica handgun
- Scales, packaging, indicia of use and trafficking
- Suspected stolen liquor
- Fraudulent identification
- Around $100,000 Canadian currency
- Ten motor vehicles as offence related property
Police say of the 16 people arrested, all are from Waterloo Region, 15 are men between the ages of 20-26, and one is a young person.
They’ve been charged with 52 offences that include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and weapons offences.