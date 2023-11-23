Waterloo Regional Police are asking for an extra $14 million in 2024

The total budget proposal stands at $228 million, up 6.7% from last year.

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Mark Crowell mentioned staffing and overtime costs as major challenges at Wednesday’s regional council meeting.

“The vast majority of those overtime allowances are for frontline resources everyday,” Crowell said. “I can tell you that virtually every hour of every day we have unmet overtime needs to serve minimal staffing requirements across the region of Waterloo,” he continued.

Waterloo Regional Police Service is projected to spend $4 million on overtime this year alone, as rising crime rates and public events add to the financial strain.

Chief Crowell also mentioned to council that there hasn’t been an adequate level of investment, so the force has been playing catch-up.

The final decision for next year’s budget is expected by mid-December from regional council.