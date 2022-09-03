Waterloo regional police apologizing for insensitive trivia question

An insensitive trivia question has prompted Waterloo Regional Police Service to issue an apology.

In a Saturday post, police say a question that appeared in their September WRPS Express Trivia was meant to draw attention to the fatal four offences: impaired driving, distracted driving, seatbelts, and speeding.

"Upon reflection and receiving feedback from the community, we realize that the question was insensitive and hurtful," a post from WRPS reads.

While they did not say the exact wording of the question, police did add they will use careful consideration and sensitivity to select the content in their monthly newsletter going forward.