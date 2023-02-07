Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement

Region of Waterloo staff are hoping to double the number of automated speed enforcement sites in the region to 32 this year, but councillors want to see even more cameras added at a faster pace.

At a Tuesday committee meeting, staff presented a plan to expand the automated speed enforcement program, including a new system to process the number of tickets issued as a result of those cameras.

Staff asked for the green light to explore a new case management system for penalties and speed up the plan to add more sites to the list with a total of 32 by the end of the year.

Currently there are 16 sites at schools across the region.

Staff also want to look at potentially adding automated speed enforcement at all of the region’s schools, about 175 in sites in total. That led to a discussion about how enforcement programs shouldn’t be limited to schools.

“This is moving too slow,” Coun. Rob Deutschmann told the meeting. “I hear the suggestion we’re going to 32 sites, but that’s not 32 cameras. The conversation seems to get conflated between sites and cameras. Thirty-two sites means we’re moving two cameras around to 32 sites. That’s not sufficient, That’s not safe for out community. We have to move faster on this.”

Some township councillors raised concerns about speeding in rural areas and specifically at entrances into towns.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe suggested the region should “be really aggressive” about tackling the issue.

“Can we add to the recommendation that we utilize as many of these installations with cameras, many more than 32,” she asked.

Commissioner of transportation services Mathieu Goetzke told council a new processing system would be key in to increasing the number of cameras in the future.

“The order of magnitude of getting to 32, basically a factor of two or three compared to today, is really capped by our capacity to process a number of offenses,” Goetzke said. “I think what’s on the critical path first is that administrative processing system.”

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic also asked if staff could look more closely at all options for processing penalties, saying automated speed enforcement can essentially be self-funding.