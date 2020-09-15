KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional councillors will discuss whether or not to extend the region's face covering bylaw on Tuesday.

The bylaw came into effect on July 13 and made masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces and on public transit.

Council agreed to keep the bylaw in place until Sept. 30, with an option for extension. Now, councillors are recommending extending the bylaw to May 31, 2021.

Regional council will also decide whether or not to expand the bylaw to include enclosed common areas in multi-residential buildings, along with taxis and rideshares.

"The date of May 31, 2021 should get us through the flu season and there's regular flu spread as well as the prospect of having community spread of COVID-19," Regional Chair Karen Redman said last week when the meeting's agenda was released.

The agenda pointed to an increased risk of spread during the winter months, along with more businesses and schools reopening in the region.

Waterloo Taxi President Peter Neufeld said last week that he's concerned the bylaw amendment could have a negative impact on an industry already dealing with revenue loss.

"This would really limit our ability to earn a living," he told CTV News Kitchener last week.

If the extension and amendments are approved, they would come into effect on Sept. 28.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The province reported its highest case increase in months, with 313 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.