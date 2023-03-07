Waterloo regional council defers decision on whether to close Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street

Waterloo regional councillors got their first look at a proposal to permanently close the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener Tuesday.

Regional staff say the move would improve driver and pedestrian safety.

While some councillors, like Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe, were in favour of the plan and wanted to push it forward, others, including Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said more time is needed to examine the issue before making a decision.

“It’s a ramp that has been used to for decades in the community and there are a significant number of people who would like to see it continue,” Vrbanovic told CTV Kitchener following the meeting.

He said Kitchener council needs time to look over the plan before signing off on the change that would be permanent.

“We are recognizing the changes being proposed are not ones you can easily reverse. It will be millions to replace them if we get this wrong,” Vrbanovic said.

Councillors ultimately voted to hold off on making a decision on whether to close the ramps until March 22 at the earliest.

The ramps the region is considering closing are shown in red. (EngageWR.ca)

SAFETY CONCERNS

Regional staff are recommending the closure of the ramps as a way to improve driver safety on the expressway and pedestrian and cyclist safety on Lancaster Street.

A report from regional staff highlights the short distance between the Bridgeport Road on-ramp and the Lancaster Street off-ramp.

The set up leads to a lot of weaving between lanes and the short stretch of road is known to have a high number of collisions.

According to the staff report, over the last 10 years, the rate of collisions on the expressway between Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street is four times higher than it would be without the weaving pattern.

It’s an issue many drivers know well and go out of their way to avoid.

“I went all the way down to Erb, turned right so I could come up Lancaster just to avoid that cross weave between the oncoming traffic and the traffic that’s merging up from Erb Street, I find it’s a very dangerous spot,” one person told CTV News on Tuesday.

“It’s just a needless risk, it reminds me of old Highway 8. Before they did the flyover, it was a nightmare too.”

TIME OF THE ESSENCE

Council’s decision to defer was contentious because it’s a time-sensitive issue.

The Ministry of Transportation would do the work and pay for it as part of a larger Highway 85 reconstruction project and they need to know soon if the region wants the ramps closed, although it’s not clear when that deadline is.