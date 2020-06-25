KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Council has changed its tune on mandatory mask use, now calling on staff to recommend a bylaw mandating face coverings.

Regional councillor and Kitchener Mayor Barry Vrbanovic brought forward the motion at the regional council meeting on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang held a virtual town hall with local businesses, asking what they'd like to see if the region makes masks mandatory inside businesses.

"If a bylaw were not to be passed, there may come a time when I feel I would need to issue a Medical Officer of Health order for the wearing of masks in such settings," Dr. Wang said.

Public health officials also received feedback from shop and store owners about what safety measures are working and what could be improved.

In the past, the region has said masks use is recommended, but hasn't gone so far as to say people must wear them. Earlier this week, Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray said the region may make mask use mandatory on Grand River Transit vehicles.

Regional health officials continue to recommend wearing a non-medical face covering when two metres of physical distancing isn't possible.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued an order earlier in June saying everyone needed to wear masks when visiting local businesses.