Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth booster rollout

With the Wednesday announcement from the province that a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will soon be available for those 60 over, Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are getting ready for the rollout.

The province says First Nations, Inuit and Metis people and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and above will also be eligible for a second booster dose on Thursday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has announced they will be increasing capacity at local clinics to accommodate the newly eligible residents.

The area's top doctor says appointments are needed and that people can start booking them Thursday at 8 a.m.

The provincial announcement comes just a week after the Region of Waterloo shut down their largest vaccination clinic in Cambridge.

The Boardwalk Clinic, mobile vaccine buses, public libraries, pharmacies, and doctor's offices are still available options for those in the region.