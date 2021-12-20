Waterloo Region vaccination clinics fully booked, mobile vaccine bus hits capacity

KITCHENER -

The region’s pop up mobile vaccine bus clinic was at capacity before the 9 a.m. start time Monday morning at the Kitchener Public Library, as the region announced their vaccination clinics are now fully booked.

The announcement that regional clinics were fully booked came at 9:50 a.m., but the region says more appointments will be added soon.

There is a very high demand for third dose appointments at this time. Our regional vaccination clinics are currently fully booked. We expect to add more appointments soon. Please continue to follow us and @ROWPublicHealth for more updates. pic.twitter.com/AL7z1vEc2z — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) December 20, 2021

The announcement that the region's vaccine bus hit capacity was issued about an hour earlier via Twitter as well.

📢Due to an overwhelming amount of turn out this morning, the mobile vaccine clinic at Kitchener Public Library is at capacity. https://t.co/mIE3IFKxp5 — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) December 20, 2021

The vaccine bus clinic was a walk-in site accepting residents in need of their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Herbert Reiko was first in line at around 6:45 a.m.

"I just took a chance," he said. "I get up early anyways, I knew it was going to be cold, but I didn't realize for two hours how cold you can really get."

Reiko says he had to guess where he thought the bus was going to be at the library and then waited by that spot. He was soon joined by Kris McQueen, who was second in line.

"He looked lonely out there so I thought I'd join him," he said. "I was going to wait out here for a couple hours anyways whether I came at 7 a.m. or 9 a.m."

At 8:50 a.m., estimated 500 people were in the line, which stretched around the library and into the underground parking lot, when most were told they only had capicity for 50-60.

"I didn't realize there was such a limit," said Johnny Moreau, who arrived at 8:15 a.m but was told to leave. "Seems kind of strange for what was supposed to be such a big vaccination push for everyone to get one. It's too bad. I'll come back when I can get one as soon as possible."

A Region of Waterloo spokesperson later confirmed with CTV News that they only had abut 50 doses available at the mobile clinic.

"We sincerely apologize for the frustration and disappointment this caused," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We are continuously adding clinic dates and appointments to our vaccination clinic schedules as we have the health and human resources capacity to do so."

For those that did get on to the bus like Genvieve Digle, the process took about five minutes.

"Just sit down, fill out a questionnaire, which arm, here's your jab, here's your sticker, and you're good to go," she said.

Digle adds that, while it might be discouraging for some, to keep looking for booster availability.

"Keep trying," she said. "The first time I looked for a shot, the first one I could find was at the end of January, and then I kept looking and I found one for mid-January, then I found one for Jan. 7, and then I saw this one, and now it's done.

"If you have to line up for a few hours, line up for a few hours and then it's done."

The mobile vaccination clinic was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The regional developments come on the day that anyone 18 and older is now able to book a vaccine appointment with the Ontario portal.

The province reported that 125,000 people had booked through the portal as of 10 a.m.

Region of Waterloo Public Health uses a different vaccine appointment portal than the province.