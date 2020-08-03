KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas.

Strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

The weather agency says a tornado is also possible from Crosshill to Linwood.

As of 1:54 p.m., the strongest storms are north of London northeastward to just west of Waterloo.

Environment Canada says the storm is capable of producing pea to dime size hail.

Wellington County is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres and wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada confirmed that a tornado had been located four kilometres north of Mitchell on Monday around 1 p.m.

Residents are advised to take cover immediately if severe weather approaches.