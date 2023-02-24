Waterloo region Ukranians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages on
Residents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The vigil was a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine, but also a sign of how long this conflict has gone on much longer than expected.
Kateryna Ulianova fled from Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion, making the difficult decision to leave relatives behind in the war-torn city of Kyiv.
She and her family spent six months in Hungary before moving to Waterloo
“We never know the next time we call them, [if] will they be alive or not,” she said.
Adding that at the time of their departure, they thought they would only be gone for a few days before returning home.
One year later, she doesn’t know when she’ll get that chance.
“It’s insane. I don’t know how this could happen,” Ulianova said.
She said at this point she just wants the war to be over.
As the conflict continues, Ukrainians in Waterloo region said the past year has shown Ukraine’s resilience as a country.
“Everybody in the world thought Ukraine would fold in, like, one week,” Michael Doroshenko, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Waterloo-Wellington.
Adding: “They had to leave some family members behind or their friends and acquaintances dying because of bombs falling in the city.”
Father Yaroslav Kopchyn, with the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.
“We will stand to the end. We will stand to the victory,” said Father Kopchyn.
The church is offering support to mothers and their children arriving from Ukraine.
“More than 40 families that we try to help. They try to start a new life,” he said.
No matter how much work is being done here, they say thoughts and prayers are always going back home.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
St. Louis Zoo bear named 'Ben' has second brief escape from enclosure
St. Louis Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear named Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday for the second time this month.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
London
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?
With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Court hears accused was distraught following crash
OPP Const. Derek Rumble described the commotion surrounding the crash site as he testified at the impaired driving trial of Cindy Peters of Southwold.
-
9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man
A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.
Windsor
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekers
A report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
-
DYK? Windsor-Essex has a walk-in clinic on wheels
Healthcare leaders hopeful they can keep it going for the long haul.
-
$1-million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize won by Amherstburg man
An Amherstburg man can “find his possible” after winning a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million.
Barrie
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
-
New arrest made in connection to violent assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Montreal
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Refugee nearly separated from newborn in LaSalle due to car seat
A desperate plea from a new mother who was nearly forced to leave LaSalle Hospital without her baby has been answered by volunteers who help asylum-seekers in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Softball Manitoba not renewing lease for Blumberg Park facility
The organization that oversees softball in Manitoba is crying foul over changes to the lease for a playing space in Winnipeg.
-
Despite being touted a success, public washroom in Winnipeg reducing hours
A permanent public washroom in Winnipeg that was touted as a significant success will be reducing its hours later this spring.
Calgary
-
'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
-
In her honour: Evelyn Roy's family raises funds for hospital parking passes
Sunday will mark three years since 11-year-old Evelyn Roy passed away from cancer, but the child's legacy continues to live on as her family aims to raise critical funds for those in need.
Edmonton
-
$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
Drivers with loud vehicles could be fined $1,000 after Edmonton city council approved the higher punishment on Friday. Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
Vancouver
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.
-
Nearly 2,400 EV chargers to be installed in B.C., with most slated for Greater Vancouver
Canada's government is investing nearly $19 million to make driving electric vehicles more accessible across British Columbia.
-
Charge laid against COVID protester accused of assaulting journalist in Surrey, B.C.
More than a year after protesters demonstrating against COVID-related mandates blocked a border crossing in Surrey, a charge has been laid against a man accused of assaulting a member of the media during the blockade.