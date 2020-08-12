KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo will receive more than $43 million in funding from the provincial and federal governments to help manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of Ontario’s $4 billion bailout for municipalities, called the Safe Restart Agreement. The province says the money is to help support the health and well-being of communities, along with offering critical public services during the pandemic.

Here's how the funding breaks down:

Region of Waterloo: $13,346,700 (plus $16,473,425 for transit)

City of Cambridge : $3,069,100

City of Kitchener : $5,939,500

City of Waterloo : $2,879,100

Township of North Dumfries : $222,200

Township of Wellesley : $204,100

Township of Wilmot : $482,400

Township of Woolwich : $550,500

“Our government knows that the success of our municipalities is vital to our economic recovery here in the region,” Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris said in a news release. “With Premier Ford, I will work hand-in-hand with municipalities to ensure they can emerge stronger than ever and continue to keep local residents safe.”

The province says the money will be handed out in two phases.

In Phase 1, 444 municipalities in Ontario will receive $695 million in funding for "municipal operating pressures" will be handed out on a per household basis, shared 50/50 between upper- and lower-tier municipalities.

In Phase 2, communities will get up to $695 million to help dealing with COVID-19-related financial impacts.

Ontario is also giving $660 million in transit funding to the 110 municipalities with transit systems, which can be used to provide relief from lower ridership, enhanced cleaning and masks for staff. The federal government is also providing up to $2 billion to support public transit in the province.