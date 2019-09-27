

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region will be marching in solidarity with the rest of world in protest of climate change on Friday morning.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., demonstrators will meet at Waterloo Town Square to participate in the Global Climate Strike.

Students from the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University are also participating in the march, as well as some high school students and a number of community groups.

Hello all you lovely people,



We know we'll see you on Friday, September 27th for Waterloo Region's Climate Strike.



Indigenous welcome starts at 11:30am with drumming and the Blue Sky Singers. Don't miss it.#ClimateStrike #ClimateStrikeWR #WatReg #KWAwesome pic.twitter.com/iVCIMXFdvo — Fridays for Future Waterloo Region (@FridaysFutureWR) September 25, 2019

Thousands of other Canadians are expected to hit the streets today across the country in support of the #FridaysForFuture movement.

Activist Greta Thunberg is credited with starting the movement when she began striking in front of Swedish Parliament in August, 2018 when she was 15-years-old.

Thunberg sparked global reaction when she was seen demonstrating every school day for three weeks and then every Friday, demanding action on climate change.