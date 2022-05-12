Waterloo Region team helped create image of Milky Way's black hole

Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way's black hole, and a group based out of Waterloo Region played a key part in interpreting the data.

The black hole, called Sagittarius A(*), has four million times of the mass of our sun and is located 27,000 light years away from earth.

Its gravitational pull is so strong that not even light can escape its force.

Sagittarius A(*) is the second black hole to ever be photographed.

Avery Broderick, a University of Waterloo researcher and Perimeter Institute faculty member, helped discover the first black hole in 2019. He's still on the international team that created the image of the Milky Way's powerful core.

"It is revealed in silhouette, against a luminous plasma, showing a shadow wreathed in light," he said. "We are super excited to show just the second black hole ever imaged."

Broderick's role in the Horizon Telescope collaboration was at the forefront of the image analysis work.

He said his team was successfully by using methods based on probability to identify the unique features of the Sagittarius A(*).

