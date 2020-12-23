KITCHENER -- It looked like it might not happen, but Waterloo Region could be in for a white Christmas after all.

Environment Canada now says there could be as much as 15 centimetres of snow accumulation in the region and surrounding areas by Friday.

A special weather statement issued early Wednesday morning said that rain developing through the evening could be followed by heavy snow on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

"Rain is forecast to begin tonight ahead of an approaching low pressure system. As the low pressure system lifts northward Thursday, the rain is forecast to transition over to snow," the weather statement reads in part.

While it may look more the part, officials warned that snow could become heavy at times and result in difficult travel conditions.

The environment agency predicts that snowfall could accumulate to the tune of five to 15 centimetres by Christmas Day. The weather statement also applies to Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest, Arthur and Wellington County.

"There remains considerable uncertainty as to the exact track of the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow," the statement says.

"This will ultimately affect how much snow may fall at a particular location."

Despite temperatures forecast well above zero on Wednesday and Thursday, Thursday night is expected to drop to -8 degrees Celsius, with snow or the chance of snow called for until Monday of next week.