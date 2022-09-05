Waterloo Region students and parents celebrate last day of summer break, get ready for school

Kids in Waterloo Region will soon be trading in their summer freedom for the fall curriculum.

Many kids were out with their parents on Labour Day soaking in the last day of their break ahead of the return to school on Tuesday.

Some like grade 10 student Sarah Montgomery are excited.

"I like school," said Montgomery. "I'm pretty excited to go back.

Some like grade one student Hudson Grant have back-to-school jitters.

"I'm just not ready, I'm not ready for school," said Grant. "I would like one more month of summer."

John Grant is a father of two and says he's happy to get back on a schedule.

"I'm happy to see the routine start again and have some more me time," said John. "Good to get back to hopefully a normal school year."

Laurie Montgomery, a teacher at Laurel Heights Secondary School, says she's still wrapping up last minute preparations.

"Getting classes set up has been this week," said Laurie. "Reaching out to kids, telling them what the first day of school is going to be like.

"The beauty of our job is that every year there's a fresh start."

Students tell CTV News they're looking forward to a return to normalcy with mask mandates lifted and extracurriculars expected to fully resume.