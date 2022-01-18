Waterloo Region still digging out of Monday’s snow storm

WATERLOO -

It’s day two of the big dig - Waterloo Region is still cleaning up from Monday’s massive storm that brought up to 35 centimetres of snow.

Plows cleared the majority of main streets while leaving some residential roads last, and that’s not sitting well with some residents.

“No plows have been going through,” said Elizabeth Hinton, who lives on Roger Street in Waterloo.

Her husband was unable to get to work in the morning, with the snow piled up. Hinton said she understands the need to prioritize high traffic streets but it’s become a safety hazard.

“Multiple cars and buses have been stuck on the street and this morning, three other cars had to be helped by a tow truck to get out of the street,” said Hinton.

Plows eventually cleared Roger Street, just later than Hinton had hoped.

Those living on Lucan Avenue in Waterloo were still waiting for crews to come by as of Tuesday evening.

“The plow has not come yet and it’s pretty rough in spots,” said a nearby resident out shoveling his driveway,

While those with unplowed roads are trying to be patient, some said they feel as if they’ve been forgotten.

“I rather see it done so everyone has a chance at [getting through], that’s all,” said one Kitchener resident.

A spokesperson for the City of Waterloo said “crews have been doing their best on streets, city-maintained sidewalks and trails around the clock since Sunday. At the moment there are 10 plow trucks and two loaders deployed for clearing and we’re in the ‘residential street’ section of our clearing operations, with approximately 85 per cent of city streets completed.”

The cities of Waterloo and Kitchener have extended their snow events until midnight Wednesday, meaning the on-street parking ban is still in effect to allow plows to get through.

In Cambridge, the snow event will end at midnight Tuesday.

“Everything with wheels and plows and salt is out there right now,” said Mike Hausser, the director of operations for the City of Cambridge, “we’re in the second pass now on those residential streets today and we’re expected to be finished by the end of the day.”

Hausser said more than 50 staff members have been directed toward the snow clearing effort and they’re finally starting to finish up.

“We’re preparing a lifting crew to take care of the bike lanes in the downtown cores and some of the areas where heavy snow has built up on the side of the road,” he said.

If your street has not been cleared, city officials ask for patience as plows are out making rounds.