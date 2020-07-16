KITCHENER -- Some much-needed rain moved into Southern Ontario Thursday, however conditions are expected to clear Friday and for the start the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Waterloo Region averages about 265 mm of rain during the months of June, July and August. That's divided as follows:

June average: 83 mm

July average: 98 mm

August average: 84 mm

This June, only 36.4 mm of rain was recorded at the Waterloo Region International Airport and most of that precipitation, about 27.4 mm), fell over two days during the first two weeks of the month. There was also one day, June 24th, where no data was recorded.

At the University of Waterloo weather station, 76.4 mm of rain was recorded during the month of June. Of that, a total of 41.8 mm fell on June 10th. The weather station also says in their monthly summary that “this masks the fact that it was really a very dry month.”

July, so far, has also been a pretty dry month. Between July 1st to July 15th, there was 36.4 mm of rain recorded at the region's airport. Almost all of it, 34.8 mm, was recorded on July 10 alone. Although, due to the track of the system that brought flooding rains to our part of the province, some areas within Waterloo Region saw higher totals on this day. For example, 64 mm of rain was measured in the Stanley Park neighbourhood in Kitchener.

July has also started off on a hot and humid note, with the airport recorded 10 consecutive days of temperatures at 30C or above.

That's pretty close to the region's record set in June and July of 1949.

"The last time we had 10 consecutive days of 30C or more was Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 1973,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Rob Kuhn.

He adds that, on average, Waterloo Region gets about eight days over 30C in a whole year.

Below are the daytime highs recorded at the Region of Waterloo International Airport from July 1st to 10th.