KITCHENER -- Three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are in the works in Waterloo Region.

WRPS Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton gave the update at Wednesday night's regional council budget meeting.

Hilton said one of the sites will be at Grand River Hospital. There will also be sites in the north and south areas of the region, but no specific locations have been named yet.

"Also relying on our mobile teams and through already great infrastructure that exists within Waterloo Region," Hilton said.

She said the sites won't be operation for some time, since the province is still in its first of three phases of vaccine rollout.