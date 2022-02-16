Waterloo Region sports facilities and organizations navigate loosening restrictions

The province of Ontario is lifting proof of vaccination requirements, but local municipalities and sports organizations are still figuring out what that means for them.

“I think right now everybody’s just trying to digest what the province has released,” said Kim Kugler, director of sport for the City of Kitchener.

“Proof of vaccination is definitely one we’re all interested in,” she said. “At this time, we’re evaluating and watching what is happening within Ontario and also within our sport groups.”

As of March 1, the province says proof of vaccination requirements will be removed in all settings. Businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination

Currently, anyone visiting a municipally-owned facility, like a hockey arena or swimming pool, needs to show they are fully vaccinated to enter.

Kugler said city staff are still discussing if that will change, and meeting with regional counterparts and public health to decide.

Both the cities of Waterloo and Cambridge said they’re also in that process and have yet to make a decision.

LEAGUES AND ORGANIZATIONS CAN MAKE THEIR OWN RULES

But even if municipalities no longer require proof of vaccination for entry, it’s still up to each sports league or organization to create policies that will impact who can play.

Kugler said many local sports organizations were proactive and implemented proof of vaccination policies before it became a provincial mandate.

“They wanted to ensure their players had the safest environments and could keep their sports going,” she explained.

Johnny Misley, CEO of Soccer Ontario, said when regulations are published at the provincial level, local public health units and private or public facilities have the option to provide further restrictions. the organization will aim to follow provincial directives.

Misley said Soccer Ontario will aim to follow provincial directives.

“March 1 will be key for us because that will be rolling into our outdoor season and we’ll wait to see what the government does,” he said.

CTV News asked other sports organizations if they had plans to lift proof of vaccination policies.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has not yet responded.

Dynamo Gymnastics in Cambridge says they’re waiting for direction from Gymnastics Ontario.

Kugler says the City of Kitchener hopes to be able to provide an update later in the week.

In the meantime, capacity limits are increasing at venues on Thursday.

“We can now go to 50 per cent,” said Kugler.

That also applies to larger venues, like the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium where the Kitchener Rangers and the KW Titans play.

“We’re very excited to see people returning to sport and returning to something that looks a little more normal,” said Kugler.