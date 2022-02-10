Waterloo Region shifting to weekly reporting of COVID-19 vaccination data

Region of Waterloo Public Health is shifting how it reports some of its COVID-19 data, including only updating vaccination numbers once a week.

In a news release on Thursday morning, officials said “vaccination rates are not changing rapidly” in the region. Vaccination data will update on Thursdays.

The release said the vaccine dashboard will add a gauge showing the percentage of third doses administered in the region. It will also include the number of fourth doses and a figure showing doses administered over time by dose number.

The COVID-19 dashboard will also be updated to “improve the user experience and make data easier to visualize.”

Regional officials said positive cases confirmed through a PCR test are an underestimate, since testing eligibility was limited during the spike in Omicron cases.

“Some of the indicators previously shared on the COVID-19 summary dashboard no longer provide an accurate summary of population-level transmission in Waterloo Region,” the release said.

Here is a closer look at how local COVID-19 dashboards will be updated in the coming days.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

PHASE 1 – FEB. 11

Starting Friday, public health will remove inaccurate indicators like the total number of tests performed in the region and shifting away from cumulative COVID-19 totals.

Speaking at a technical briefing on Thursday morning, epidemiologists with the region said they will now highlight new and active cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions and active outbreaks.

There will also be data showing the seven-day average of the incidence of new cases by age group.

Variant of concern data will be updated to show recent cases over the past 30 days, which will be more effective at showing the proportion of variants of concern during that time period.

PHASE 2 – FEB. 18

The second phase of the update comes into effect on Feb. 18.

This update will bring a “latest numbers” page, along with date sliders on epi-curves.

Officials said the changes will make it easier to visualize data in the region.

VACCINE DASHBOARD

The updated vaccine dashboard will update on Friday, including a percentage gauge of third doses and a filter for population groups.

There will also be a better representation of COVID-19 vaccines administered over time.

The epidemiologists said they’re adjusting how age groups are assigned, now reporting ages based on reporting date, rather than birth year.

Deceased residents will also be removed from the vaccination coverage numerator to help indicate how population changes over time. Officials said there were around 2,500 deceased residents included in the total population as of Jan. 31. This included all causes of death, not just people who died from COVID-19.

WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE

There will be no change to the wastewater surveillance dashboard as officials have said this information provides a strong indication of where and how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the region.

Information on COVID-19 in Waterloo Region can be found on the COVID-19 summary dashboard, the vaccination summary dashboard and through COVID-19 wastewater surveillance.