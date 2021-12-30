Waterloo Region sets another record with 573 more COVID-19 cases

Waterloo Region reported a record number of COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, adding 573 more on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 541 were reported in the past 24 hours, while the rest were added to previous days' totals.

Active cases rose by 430 Thursday, now sitting at 2,936.

To date, Waterloo Region has reported 25,439 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22,140 recoveries and 313 deaths.

Hospitalizations increased by six people on Thursday, now sitting at 30. There are eight people receiving treatment in area ICUs.

There are 20 active outbreaks listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard.

Here's a breakdown of variants of concern in the region:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

4,042 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

80 have been identified as the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant

Health partners have administered 1,069,090 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, including 139,271 third doses. Of the eligible population five and older, 85.94 per cent have one dose and 80.21 per cent have two doses.

As for the entire population, 81.37 per cent have one dose and 76.06 per cent have both doses.

Ontario also had a new record for new COVID-19 cases again Thursday, adding 13,807 more.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ontario is now at 10,436, the highest it has ever been.

The positivity rate is now sitting at 30.5 per cent.

Eight more deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 10,179.

With files from CTV Toronto