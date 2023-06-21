Waterloo region senator hoping for federal crackdown on sports gambling ads

The senator who represents Waterloo region is pushing for increased federal action to combat the prevalence of sports gambling ads.

Marty Deacon has introduced a senate public bill that calls on the government to collaborate with provinces and stakeholders to establish new guidelines and regulations, emphasizing the need to address the issue before "problem gambling" ruins lives.

“The truth of the matter is, we do have national advertising standards on tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis - so it makes little sense to me that sports betting would be exempt from this,” said Deacon. “I also think it would be in the interest of the industry to have one set of rules to abide by nationally."

Deacon specifically highlighted the importance of limiting celebrity and athlete endorsements and conducting research on minors involved in problematic gambling.