KITCHENER -- It doesn’t seem like the COVID-19 crisis is having a huge effect on Waterloo Region’s overheated housing market.

Over a 24 hour period there were 55 new listings.

Industry experts say that’s pretty typical for mid-March.

What’s a little more unusual is the way realtors are having to show those homes.

The real estate board has asked agents to cancel all their open houses and many are now limiting their showings to one client at a time.

Agents are also increasingly using online tours to allow buyers to virtually walk through the homes.

Troy Schmidt, a broker with RE/MAX Twin City, says the buyers have more purchasing power thanks to recently slashed interest rates.

“If you’re a buyer out there today take advantage of those low interest rates, those higher than normal house inventory levels and great deals we are seeing going on out there today.”